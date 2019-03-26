Ihedioha’s Journey To Douglas House

Advertisement

Emeka Ihedioha’s journey to the Government House in Imo actually began in 2015 when he ran against the incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha who was seeking re-election for a second term. He lost the election, but he never gave up his ambition and the lesson he learnt from that experience- the need to connect with the people.

Both were helpful in getting him victory in the just concluded governorship election in Imo State. Ihedioha was declared Imo State governor-elect following his victory at the poll. He scored 273,404 votes to defeat 69 other candidates including Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, son-in-law to Governor Okorocha who scored 190,364 votes.

The election, which was fiercely contested, favoured Ihedioha principally because of the in-fighting within the ruling party in the state which saw the outgoing governor supporting the candidate of another party in the election.

But there are those who believed Ihedioha won the 2019 election because of his brand of politics which is people-driven and people-centred.

It is believed in several quarters that the victory of Ihedioha was also largely because of the resentment of the APC in the south east.

Many believed that the APC at the centre led by president Muhammadu Buhari has not been fair enough to the South East zone which is partly why the party was rejected by voters in the state. The APC came fourth in the governorship, behind PDP, Action Alliance and APGA in that order.

Ihedioha effectively entered the political arena in 1992 when he was appointed as Press Officer to the then President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Within three months of his appointment, he was promoted to the position of Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Albert Legogie, now late.

Following the truncation of democracy by the military in 1993, Ihedioha returned to his public communications practice as Chief Executive Officer of First Page Communications. In 1995, he became Director of Publicity of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) which later metamorphosed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside four other organizations.

Upon Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, Ihedioha again found relevance. First, he was appointed Special Assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Utilities (July 1999); Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President of Senate (November 1999); and eventually Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Vice President (September 2001). It was from this last assignment in the Office of Vice President Atiku Abubakar that he contested election and won a seat into the House of Representatives as Member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State in 2003 under the platform of the PDP.

Following a brief stint as the first Chairman, House Committee on Cooperation and Integration, Ihedioha was later elected Chief Whip of the House. He held that position from 2007 – 2011.

In his capacity as Chief Whip, Ihedioha served as Chairman of various Ad-Hoc Committees of the House, including Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on Constituency Projects (2007-2008); Chairman, Ad-Hoc Committee on the Celebration of Ten Years of Unhindered Legislative Practice in Nigeria (1999-2009); Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on Process and Procedure for Obtaining Local and Foreign Loans; and Chairman, Sub-Committee on the Review of Police Act.

On June 6, 2011 Ihedioha was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative by his colleagues, contrary to the arrangement of the ruling PDP, which had zoned the position to a different region of the country. The principled stand of the House members was seen as an affirmation of implicit confidence in the leadership credentials of Ihedioha.

During his spell at the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2015, Ihedioha recorded tremendous achievements in his legislative duties in Abuja and in enhancing the fortunes of his constituency back home.

Throughout his stay at the National Assembly, Emeka Ihedioha attracted and facilitated several infrastructure projects and development programmes to his immediate constituency, Imo State and the South East geo-political zone at large. These include interstate and intra city roads, power transmission/injection stations, vocational/training centres, healthcare facilities, schools, telecommunications, and so on.

It is to Ihedioha’s credit that the Federal Government embarked on the dualization of the Owerri-Elele road (Imo-Rivers state) and the construction of the 59 km, Mbaise ring road as well as the Isinweke-Ihitte Uboma-Okigwe road, just to mention a few.

In the area of capacity building, Ihedioha used personal and official contacts to facilitate the empowerment of several women and youths through skills acquisition, scholarship and trading support.

He is believed to be grassroots politician who is so loved by his people. He is reported to directly interface with his constituents from time to time, which explains their love for him.

Ihedioha first shot at Imo government House also known as Douglas was in 2015 when he ran against Governor Rochas Okorocha, who was seeking re-election for a second term. Ihediaha lost the election due largely to Okorocha’s popularity at the time and the performance of his administration.

If previous accomplishments, track record, integrity and leadership experience at the very highest level are anything to go by, Imolites can undoubtedly look forward to a new dawn under the stewardship of Ihedioha.