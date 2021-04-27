Ijaw Youths Threaten To Shut Down Niger Delta Region Over Non-Composition Of NDDC Board

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ijaw Youth Council has threatened to disrupt socio-economic activities in the Niger delta region, following the continued use of interim administrators to run the affairs of Niger Delta Development Commission.

Recall, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in December 2020, had appointed a sole administrator to run the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio at the appointment of the administrators, noted that it is not an official appointment made by the Federal Government.

He noted that the take-over of the Administration of the Commission was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, the Council Leader, Peter Igbifa, who addressed the press in Port Harcourt, gave President Muhammadu Buhari a one month ultimatum, beginning from April 25, to inaugurate a new board for the Commission.

The Council which noted that the operation of interim administrators is undermining the development of the region said that it may be forced to shut down economic activities and disrupt exploration activities upon expiration of the ultimatum.

He said, “We consider the NDDC a very critical commission for us in this region. And for this cause, we want to make it clear that between the deadline if the Board is not brought in, we may not be able to guarantee the safety of oil operations in the region.

“Council will definitely shut down the entire region if Mr President fails to deliver on or before one month from today.”

Speaking further, Igbifa urged the Federal Government to adequately monitor the progress of work on the East-West road, stating that the project does not meet the standard as expected.

He also said that the government should ensure that the rehabilitation of the East-West road is completed in three months.