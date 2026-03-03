Ikeja DisCo Leads As National Metering Rate Jumps To 57.27%

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s electricity metering drive has recorded improved efficiency in December 2025, with the national metering rate rising to 57.27 percent, up from 56.54 percent in November, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed.

NERC’s Factsheet for November and December 2025, released on Tuesday, showed that 109,556 customers were newly metered in December.

This, according to the commission, was higher than the 88,592 installations recorded in November.

It added that the stronger monthly performance pushed the total number of metered customers nationwide to 6,966,584 out of 12,163,412 active customers as of the end of December last year.

In the period under review, Ikeja, Eko, and Abuja DisCos emerged as leading distribution companies in meter installations.

According to the report, Ikeja DisCo recorded the highest metering rate at 86.40 percent, with 1,130,213 customers metered out of 1,308,042 active customers during the period.

It stated that Eko DisCo followed closely with a metering rate of 85.87 percent, having metered 550,764 of its 641,411 active customers.

Also, Abuja DisCo recorded 77.81 percent, with 1,044,014 metered customers out of 1,341,807 active customers.

In terms of new installations, the report noted that Abuja DisCo added 19,953 meters in December, while Port Harcourt DisCo installed 17,471 meters.

It added that Benin DisCo also recorded strong progress with 17,928 new meters during the period.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER had previously reported that the Commissioner, Corporate Services at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr Nathan Shatti, said that electricity consumers who paid upfront for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme are receiving refunds through energy credits.

He revealed that of the N25bn paid by about 2.5 million customers for MAP metering, N20bn has already been refunded, with 2.1 million customers benefiting from the energy credit reimbursement mechanism.

According to him, the scheme remains an option for customers who prefer immediate metering rather than waiting for meters under ongoing government-funded interventions.

Speaking while delivering a paper titled: “Metering Challenges in Nigeria and Government Interventions,” Shatti explained that the MAP scheme complements broader national efforts aimed at closing the metering gap, promoting transparent billing, and eliminating estimated billing across the electricity distribution sector.

He stated that the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), under which the Federal Government committed N700bn to deliver 2.5 million prepaid meters and distribution transformer meters nationwide.

He added that a procurement process is currently underway involving 42 Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMA) to supply and install an additional 750,000 meters within 15 months.

