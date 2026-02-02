Ikeja Electric Raises Alarm Over Power Line Encroachment

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ikeja Electric Plc has warned that illegal commercial activities and structures erected under high-voltage power lines across parts of Lagos pose grave and life-threatening risks to the public.

The electricity distribution company said operating businesses or building structures within designated Right-of-Way corridors exposes residents, traders and artisans to fatal electrocution, fire outbreaks and severe injuries, even without direct contact with the power lines.

The danger, it noted, becomes more pronounced during the rainy season.

In a public notice seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday, the Disco disclosed that it had identified several areas with persistent re-encroachment on transmission and distribution line corridors, including Shogbesan Street in Alimosho and AIT Road in Alagbado.

According to Ikeja Electric, such activities violate Lagos State safety regulations, as Right-of-Way corridors are strictly reserved for power infrastructure and are not approved for residential, commercial or industrial use.

The company warned that non-compliance could result in immediate demolition of illegal structures, loss of property without compensation and possible legal prosecution.

It urged members of the public to desist from erecting kiosks, shops and stalls under or near 11kV distribution lines as well as 33kV, 132kV and 330kV transmission lines, and advised those already operating in such locations to relocate without delay.

The disco reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that it would continue to work with relevant authorities to prevent avoidable accidents linked to unsafe practices around power infrastructure.