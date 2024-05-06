IKeja Electric Reduces Band A Tariff From N225/kWh To N206.80/kWh

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ikeja Electric has slashed the electricity tariff for its Band A customers from N225 per kilowatt hour to N206.80/kwh.

The new tariff is effective starting from May 6, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Distribution Company (DisCo) on Monday in a public notice obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The DisCo while assuring customers on Band A of guaranteed 20-24hrs electricity supply daily, maintained that tariff for Bands B, C,D, and E remains unchanged.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.

“The tariff for Bands B, C,D, and E remains unchanged,” the DisCo said.

It would recalled that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in April announced the new tariff hike of N225/kwh. This represents about 241 percent increment in rate for customers on Band A.

Customers on Band A are those who enjoy 20 hours and above electricity supply daily.

Since the implementation of the new tariff began, many customers on Band A have lamented how it has been impacting them negatively. They have also accused DisCos of failing to supply up to 20 hours of electricity daily. This has resulted in litigation against NERC and some DisCos.