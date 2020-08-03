Ikeja Hotel Posts N785.9m Loss, Blames Coronavirus Pandemic

37 SHARES Share Tweet

Ikeja Hotel’s first- half results ended in a loss after tax of N785.9m the company has said.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday titled, ‘Unaudited Group Account For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2020.’

The company said the loss of N785.9m recorded in the half year financial statement for the period was due to the negative impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic on the hospitality industry.

The hotel said it was making necessary efforts to mitigate further impacts of the virus, adding that it was equally making moves to “improve the fortunes of the company.”

However, it noted that the efforts to reinstate the company to gains in the succeeding quarters would only be achievable if there are further relaxation of Covid- 19 induced restrictions.

According to the company, the resumption of international flights would also play a vital role in resuscitating the country’s hospitality industry.

The company added that international flight resumption would spur its profitability in the second- half result ending December 2020.

The Federal Government had on July 21 hinted that international flight operations might resume by October

This was despite the ban of flight operations from Europe, United Arab Emirates and others.

The company believes that the gesture would open the country’s hospitality industry to foreign exchange inflow after four months since the government banned international flight operations on March 21.