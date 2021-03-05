Ikoyi Properties: Court Order Will Allow Me ‘Focus On My Life’ – , Bukola Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to stop trying to damage his reputation through frivolous court charges.

Saraki’s reaction is coming after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had ordered the release of his Ikoyi properties which the EFCC earlier alleged were gotten through state funds.

Recall that the court had granted an interim order for the seizure of those properties pending conclusion of trial.

But on Thursday, it refused to grant EFCC’ permanent forfeiture suit on the ground that the prosecution had not proved that the properties were proceeds of crime.

Reacting to the verdict, Saraki stated on Facebook, that justice had prevailed on his matter.

He added that agencies of the federation should concentrate on the greater task of nation building not clamping down on political opponents.

“I thank the Almighty Allah who has given me the opportunity to serve my State and Country; and who has given me the strength to continually fight to assert my innocence. By His grace, I have always served with diligence, honour and integrity and I will continue to do so.

“I have always believed in the judiciary as the bastion that protects and upholds the rights and liberties of citizens in any democracy. And for this reason, I express my gratitude to the Court for upholding the laws of our land.

*It is my fervent hope that this judgment will put an end to the campaign of calumny waged against my person and allow me focus on my life as a law-abiding Nigerian citizen,” he said.