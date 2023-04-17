Ikpeazu Directs Reversal Of ABSU Fees Hike

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Abia State and Visitor to the Abia State University, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the Management of the Abia State University to immediately cancel the increase in school fees announced by it on Monday.

The governor stated that the increase, which is over 350%, is unacceptable to the state government, especially in view of the current economic realities in the country.

The governor, while acknowledging that it is becoming increasingly challenging for the university to play its role under the current fiscal regime, however added that the university management must understand clearly that it must ensure that children of the poor in the state are given the opportunity to access tertiary education.

Governor Ikpeazu further directed the university management to engage with all relevant stakeholders in the university community and have robust discussions before contemplating any hike in fees.

He assured that the state government will continue to support the institution with subventions.

The governor also assured all students, parents and guardians of the university that their interests will be protected by the state government.

Recall that the Abia State University was alleged to have increased school fees to N500,000 (Five Hundred thousand naira), but the university was yet to release official statement regarding the purported increments at the time of filing this report.

However, some students have expressed shock over the alleged increment, while others are of the opinion that the university portal might be under cyber attack.