Ikpeazu Dissolves Market Committees In Abia State

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Gov-Okezie-Ikpeazu-Abia-State
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed the immediate dissolution of all existing market committees in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade & Investment, says a new committee will be inaugurated on Friday, January 14, 2022.

RELATED
Economy

Those Asking Me To Complete Aba Osisioma Flyover Don’t Even Have A Car–Ikpeazu

The inauguration of the new team members will hold at the conference room of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout Umuahia, by 11am.

According to Chief Okiyi, “The new members of the market committees who will be formally handed the markets by the outgoing team on Saturday, 15th January, 2022, are to ensure immediate installation of functional water boreholes and overhead tanks to make fire fighting easier as well as monitor ongoing re-modelling efforts in their respective markets.”

You might also like

Abia APC Factions Hold Parallel State Congresses

Business Activities Suffer As Darkness Takes Over Umuahia Streets At Night

Abia Human Rights Group Hails Arrest Of Police Officer Accused Of Raping Female…

Police Identify Officer Who Allegedly Raped Abia Poly Female Student

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.