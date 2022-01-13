Ikpeazu Dissolves Market Committees In Abia State

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed the immediate dissolution of all existing market committees in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade & Investment, says a new committee will be inaugurated on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The inauguration of the new team members will hold at the conference room of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout Umuahia, by 11am.

According to Chief Okiyi, “The new members of the market committees who will be formally handed the markets by the outgoing team on Saturday, 15th January, 2022, are to ensure immediate installation of functional water boreholes and overhead tanks to make fire fighting easier as well as monitor ongoing re-modelling efforts in their respective markets.”