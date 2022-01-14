Ikpeazu Dissolves State Electoral Commission 24hrs After Dissolving Market Committees In Abia

Barely twenty four hours after dissolving all market committees in the state, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate dissolution of the state electoral body.

The governor stated this in a statement through the secretary to the state government, Barr. Chris Ezem, on Friday.

The dissolution according to the release did not affect the Chairman and the Administrative Secretary of the commission.

The statement read: “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD, has approved the immediate dissolution of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

“However, this Government directive is without prejudice to the positions of the Chairman and the Administrative Secretary of the commission respectively, whose tenure in office still subsist”.