Ikpeazu Dissolves State Electoral Commission 24hrs After Dissolving Market Committees In Abia

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Okezie-Ikpeazu-Abia-State
Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State Governor

Barely twenty four hours after dissolving all market committees in the state, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate dissolution of the state electoral body.

The governor stated this in a statement through the secretary to the state government, Barr. Chris Ezem, on Friday.

RELATED
Economy

Imo Govt, Investors To Inject N350bn Into ADAPALM Project

The dissolution according to the release did not affect the Chairman and the Administrative Secretary of the commission.

The statement read: “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD, has approved the immediate dissolution of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

“However, this Government directive is without prejudice to the positions of the Chairman and the Administrative Secretary of the commission respectively, whose tenure in office still subsist”.

You might also like

We Spend Over N400 Billion Yearly On School Feeding, Others – Humanitarian…

Nnamdi Kanu: Uphold Justice, Ohanaeze Urges Abia Judiciary

Policemen Kidnapped As Boko Haram Invades Training School In Borno

Fear Grips Residents As Cultists Stab One To death, Another Burnt Alive In Oyo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.