Ikpeazu Sacks Aide With ‘Immediate Effect’

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has relieved Mr Chinenye Nwogu of his appointment as Special Adviser on Social Investments.

His sack is coming few minutes after the governor had directed appointees with political ambitions to resign not later than Monday, April 11, 2022.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, who issued a statement, his disengagement was with immediate effect.

No reason was however given for the governor’s action.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that Ikpeazu had asked Nwogu to pick the governorship nomination form after convincing stakeholders in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to support Professor Uche Ikonne, a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu.