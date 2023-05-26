Ikpeazu To Commission New Government House Complex 3 Days To Handover

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Abia-Governor-Okezie-Ikpeazu
Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu of Abia State on Saturday 27th of May commission the state’s new Government House Complex located at ogurube layout Umuahia.

The cutting of the tape will be done by the former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, by 12noon.

The new complex was started by the former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, but has now been completed by the Ikpeazu administration.

According to a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor will also commission other projects listed below:

SATURDAY, 27TH MAY, 2023

  1. Commissioning of the Multi Specialist Hospital Complex Aba by His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State.
  2. Commissioning of the Enyimba Automated Garment Factory by His Excellency, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State.
  3. Commissioning of the New Government House Complex Umuahia by His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Events for the day will commence at 12 noon SUNDAY, 28TH MAY, 2023

1.Church Service at the Chapel of the new Government House, Umuahia by 8am.

  1. Interaction between the Governor and select journalists at the new Government House Umuahia.
  2. Valedictory Meeting of the State Executive Council at the new Government House Umuahia.
  3. Commissioning of internal roads at the Abia State University, Umuahia Campus.
  4. Commissioning of Umuihe Health Center, Isiala Ngwa South LGA
  5. Commissioning of A Line, Ariaria International Market by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
  6. Commissioning of Faulks Road, Aba by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

