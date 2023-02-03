Ikpeazu To Conduct Third Successive LG Polls In Abia April 28

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has released the date and timetable for the forth-coming April 28th, 2023 Local Government Elections in the state.

The Chairman, Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa, disclosed this yesterday during the stakeholders meeting with chairmen and representatives of various political parties in the state held at ABSIEC headquarters in Umuahia.

Prof. Mkpa assured them of the Commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible Local Government Elections, and urged members of the political parties and their supporters to restrict themselves from all forms of violence that may affect the poll.

He however, highlighted activities lined up for the election to include; collection of forms by political parties to commence from Wednesday 15th to Wednesday 28th February, while party primaries will hold between 10th of February to 9th of March 2023.

According to Mkpa, submission of names of candidates to ABSIEC by political parties will be between 16th February to 13th of March 2023, screening of candidates will be from 20th to 27th of March, 2023.

He further informed that campaign by political parties will commence on the 28th of March 2023.

While thanking the Commission for its achievements under the leadership of Prof Mkpa and for deeming it fit to conduct the LG elections, representatives of the political parties urged the Commission to ensure a level playing ground for all Parties in the State during the election.