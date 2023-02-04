Ikpeazu’s Aide Emerges PDP Governorship Flagbearer In Abia

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Okechukwu Ambrose Ahiwe, the former Chief Of Staff to the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, was on Saturday 4 February, 2023 declared the winner of the rescheduled Peoples’ Democratic Party( PDP) primaries for the March 11 governorship election.

Advertisement

In a fresh poll conducted on Saturday to replace late Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne who died recently, Chief Ahiwe polled 469 votes out of the 516 votes cast to beat 3 others.

The closest contenders, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe and Sir Ude Oko Chukwu scored 12 votes each while Dr. Sampson Orji got 11 votes.

There were 12 void votes. Senator Emma Nwaka got no vote.

Earlier before the primaries, three aspirants, Chief Eric Opah, Barrister Bob Chiedozie Ogu and Mrs Ezinwany Jonah had stepped down from the race and declared support for Chief Ahiwe.

Recall that this newspaper had reported that People Democratic Party in Abia State may have settled for Chief Ahiwe, to replace the late Prof. Ikonne as the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

Advertisement

Ahiwe hails from the same Isialangwa North Local Government Area as the late Ikonne who died recently from “multiple cardiac arrests,” according to his family.

The Abia PDP had zoned the governorship ticket to the LGA.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership is drawn from across the state including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government Areas.

The Electoral Act 2022 mandates political parties to hold fresh primary election within 14 days of the occurrence of a candidate’s death or withdrawal.

THE WHISTLER learnt that while Abia PDP invited interested aspirants to pick up forms for the primary election, the party’s leadership quietly reached a consensus to support Governor Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff to pick the ticket.

Advertisement

A source with knowledge of the arrangement told THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity that among aspirants jostling for the ticket, Ahiwe is favoured by the Ikpeazu-led Abia PDP to get the ticket.

The governor was accused of imposing Ikonne on the party when he openly endorsed him ahead of the initial primary election held in June 2022.

Our source said Ahiwe’s alleged planned imposition may further divide the Abia PDP and widen its chances of defeat at the poll as more members may quit the party before the March 11 governorship election.

Governor Ikpeazu appointed Ahiwe as his Chief of Staff following the resignation of his former Chief of Staff, Professor ACB Agbazuere, who is seeking election into the House of Representatives to represent Isialangwa North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State.