Ilebaye, Khalid Evicted From BBNaija House

Having spent 22 days in the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ house, Ilebaye and Khalid have been evicted from the reality TV show.

Ilebaye was the first housemate to be evicted, followed by Khalid after securing the least number of votes from the viewers.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday.

Recall that Phyna, Khalid, Ilebaye, Groovy, and Bryan were nominated for eviction by Adekunle after he emerged as the Head of House last week.

During their Eviction Diary Session today, Ilebaye, 21, told Biggie she was mildly depressed because of the eviction but noted that her time in the House has been adventurous and cool.

Speaking on her objectives, Ilebaye said she hadn’t done all she wanted in the House.

Khalid, 22, said, his plans changed when he met certain people in the House and discovered new things about himself.

The Plateau State-born freelance graphic designer told Biggie that he had not achieved his objectives for coming on the show.

