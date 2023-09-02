I’ll Be Transparent, People-Centered, AGF Lateef Fagbemi Assures Nigerians

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has assured Nigerians that his ministry would be transparent and people-centered in all its dealings.

The minister, who spoke during the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), explained that transparency and people-centredness in rule of law are key to the country’s progress.

The NBA’s annual conference which was held in Abuja ended on Friday.

At the gathering, Fagbemi held that going forward, the Ministry under his watch will place the fundamental rights of average citizens and their well being at the centre of its strategies or policies.

“I have realised that with the enormity of tasks at hand, the most reliable approach to making significant progress will be to place the people at the centre of every policy and strategy of the Ministry.

“With the generous support of Mr. President, my Ministry will dedicate its time and resources in the promotion of people-centred Justice,” said Fagbemi who also promised that his ministry’s reform agenda would involve promotion of the rule of law and administration of justice.

“We will maintain fair, transparent, and responsive processes that will reflect the aspirations of Nigerians in the overall promotion of the rule of law and administration of justice,” Fagbemi said.

THE WHISTLER reports that Fagbemi became Nigeria’s 24th AGF after his swearing-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, 21st August, 2023.

Before his nomination as AGF, he served as the lead counsel of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defending the ruling party against petitions challenging the election of Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.