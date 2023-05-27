I’ll Dedicate My Life To Service Of Nigeria, Tinubu Pledges

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has promised to dedicate himself to the service of the country once installed as Nigeria’s next president.

Tinubu made the pledged on Saturday in his inauguration speech in Abuja, according to the statement issued from the office of the president-elect.

Represented by Kashim Shettima, Vice President-elect, Tinubu lauded democracy, which he said “surpasses the most perfect dictatorship in terms of justice, humanity, and productivity”.

According to him, “Democracy is more than a system of governance; it is the very lifeblood that empowers a nation to flourish and thrive,” Tinubu said.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, where the ideals of democracy will guide our path toward sustainable development.

“Democracy, my fellow countrymen, is not only a political system; it is a way of life.

“It embodies a distinctive code of thought and conduct, demanding the utmost integrity and self-improvement from leaders.

“Today, I stand before you, ready to dedicate my entire being to the service of our great nation and the African continent.

“Our democracy is not an abstract ideal; it is a practical vessel that will propel our nation to new heights in every facet of our collective existence,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu promised to employ and use available institutions to embark on rigorous reforms and undertake a comprehensive economic agenda to create jobs and create a prosperous country.

The inauguration lecture is part of activities lined up towards the inauguration of the new government on May 29.