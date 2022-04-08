I’ll Ensure That Abia APC Isn’t Consumed By Cisis Rocking It – Orji Kalu

The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Friday, expressed hope that the crisis bedevilling the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State would be amicably resolved in no distant time.

Kalu, a former governor of the state, stated this on his verified Facebook page.

He wrote, “I am all out to reconcile everyone. I don’t belong to any faction. I didn’t support any group, but it is time to come together, because APC in Abia is one big family.

“I am in touch with all aggrieved members to ensure that the party is not consumed by the crisis rocking it. It is my duty to unite all, and I am currently doing it.

“I am appealing to you all to unite, because united we stand, and divided we fall. Go back and tell others that APC shall come back stronger and I am committed to the unity and success of the party.”

APC in the state is embroiled in factionalisation and power tussles.