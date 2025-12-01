‘I’ll Fight Back’ — Obaseki Warns Okpebholo Over Attacks

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki has threatened to retaliate against the alleged violent attacks by Governor Monday Okpebholo on his person, since he left office.

The former governor while speaking at an event in London, the United Kingdom, revealed how Okpebholo has allegedly threatened him with violence.

Obaseki said that, since he left office, he has neither commented on the affairs nor activities of the new government in Edo State, but has not received a similar gesture from Okpebholo.

He said, “For one year since I left office, I didn’t say one word. I decided to respect myself and allow them to try [in governance] as well. Go and find out, you won’t see one thing I said about his government.”

The former governor also made grave allegations against Okpebholo, accusing him of orchestrating an attack on diplomats during the exhibition of the controversial Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) project.

Recall that Okpebholo, among other moves against Obaseki asked the federal government to repatriate Obaseki to answer questions over public funds linked to the MOWAA project.

“As if that was not enough, the government paid people to come to Manchester to attack me,” he said.

“Who has started this violence? Is it me? Last week, this governor held a disgraceful press conference in which he threatened me not to come to Benin.

“They have been threatening violence. So if I respond, nobody should hold me responsible.

“I can’t leave myself empty to be hurt and attacked by deranged people.

“So I am going to fight back. I will fight back. I didn’t start the fight. They are afraid. They know they did not win the election,” he threatened.

Addressing the participants, he added, “Those who live by the sword will die by the sword.

“And to tell the governor, Okpebholo, I don’t know him; I have never met him. When you start with violence, you will reap violence.”

Since assuming office in November 2024, Okpebholo has initiated a series of actions aimed at scrutinising Obaseki’s tenure.

He first constituted a 14-member committee to investigate the assets, liabilities, contracts, and financial decisions made under Obaseki.

Okpebholo then expanded the scrutiny to the state civil service, ordering a probe into all recruitments conducted between May and November 2024, alleging a violation of due process.