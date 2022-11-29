I’ll Fight Crime With Technology, Declare Free Education In Ebonyi – Odii

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has promised to deploy technology to fight crime instead of using the state security outfit, Ebubeagu, to fight crime.

Odii also promised to declare free education for the people even as he decried the high level of poverty in the state, restating his earlier promise that he will tackle it headline if he wins the governorship election.

The security outfit was created by states in the South East to fight insecurity but has been accused of being used to attack perceived political opponents.

The outfit has also been accused of extra-judicial killings in the zone.

Following increasing calls for its disbandment, Odii while speaking during the 25 years Anniversary celebration/ Dedication of Emmanuel Church Azuiyiokwu of the Diocese of Abakaliki (Anglican Communion) in the State, said he would rely on technology to arrest the spate of insecurity bedeviling the state instead of the security outfit.

He urged the people to remain steadfast as hope was on the way no matter the attack and intimidation from the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“No matter the amount of intimidation will stop Ebonyi people from voting PDP in 2023 general election,” Odii declared.

He added that, “Ebonyi is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State. I will deploy technology instead of Ebubeagu in the fight against crimes and criminality.”

He promised that, “As a Governor, there will be free education. As a governor, I will deploy technology instead of Ebubeagu. As a governor, the civil servants will go home smiling every month.”

The philanthropist turned politician expressed shock at the poverty rate in the state despite boasting huge resources.

“As a Governor, our children will be in school and their parents will not know that their children are in school.

“I’m in the House of God and this is not where you make empty promises.

“The pedigree or antecedent of the person that wants to be Governor matters a lot. Vote for somebody who has the fear of God,” he said.