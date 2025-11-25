I’ll Lead Amnesty For Nnamdi Kanu If…Gumi

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has promised to lead a

campaign for amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the

proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) publicly renounces violence.

Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja recently

convicted Kanu on terrorism charges and handed him a life sentence.

Speaking on Channels Television’s morning programme on Tuesday, Gumi said he has a long-standing belief that negotiation, not force,

remains Nigeria’s most effective path to resolving insecurity.

He claimed that the Nigerian military was not trained to engage in

guerrilla warfare, adding that kinetic strategy alone cannot solve

Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said, “Our army is not designed for a guerrilla war; no army is

designed for that.

“So, since we have people that are ready to put down their arms, then

why do you always decide it has to be kinetic?

“Let me give you an example. Now, this Kanu, who was imprisoned for

terrorism, for agitating that our soldiers should be killed… if the

same Kanu now shows remorse and also calls for peace, honestly, I will

be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.”

He said negotiating with bandits has yielded results in Kaduna state,

saying the challenges in Zamfara state were due to the inability of

the government to come into agreement with bandits.

“Look, Shehu Shagari, our former president, gave amnesty to Ojukwu,” Gumi said.

“Look at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta

militants who have also committed acts of terrorism. So, this is how

we are. We are also looking for a way out.”

He doubled down on his earlier statement that a possible intervention

from the United States will not solve the issue of insecurity, adding

that all Nigerians should rally around the government for a homegrown

solution.

“I don’t want foreign intervention. And I don’t want tribes to be

fighting,” he said.

“Also, we don’t want the fire of religion to be ignited in Nigeria,

because if it’s ignited, who can quench it?

“Look at the Abuja-Kaduna Road. Now everybody can play it. Things are

improving. I’m not saying it’s 100%. There are incidents where it has

happened. But it’s not the norm.

“Things are improving. Just give the government time and a chance.

But to be pressured from outside, this is what we object to.

“Our sovereignty is a red line. We can never accept foreigners to

come into Nigeria, whatever excuse it is.”