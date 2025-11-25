I’ll Lead Amnesty For Nnamdi Kanu If…Gumi
Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has promised to lead a
campaign for amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the
proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) publicly renounces violence.
Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja recently
convicted Kanu on terrorism charges and handed him a life sentence.
Speaking on Channels Television’s morning programme on Tuesday, Gumi said he has a long-standing belief that negotiation, not force,
remains Nigeria’s most effective path to resolving insecurity.
He claimed that the Nigerian military was not trained to engage in
guerrilla warfare, adding that kinetic strategy alone cannot solve
Nigeria’s security challenges.
He said, “Our army is not designed for a guerrilla war; no army is
designed for that.
“So, since we have people that are ready to put down their arms, then
why do you always decide it has to be kinetic?
“Let me give you an example. Now, this Kanu, who was imprisoned for
terrorism, for agitating that our soldiers should be killed… if the
same Kanu now shows remorse and also calls for peace, honestly, I will
be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.”
He said negotiating with bandits has yielded results in Kaduna state,
saying the challenges in Zamfara state were due to the inability of
the government to come into agreement with bandits.
“Look, Shehu Shagari, our former president, gave amnesty to Ojukwu,” Gumi said.
“Look at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta
militants who have also committed acts of terrorism. So, this is how
we are. We are also looking for a way out.”
He doubled down on his earlier statement that a possible intervention
from the United States will not solve the issue of insecurity, adding
that all Nigerians should rally around the government for a homegrown
solution.
“I don’t want foreign intervention. And I don’t want tribes to be
fighting,” he said.
“Also, we don’t want the fire of religion to be ignited in Nigeria,
because if it’s ignited, who can quench it?
“Look at the Abuja-Kaduna Road. Now everybody can play it. Things are
improving. I’m not saying it’s 100%. There are incidents where it has
happened. But it’s not the norm.
“Things are improving. Just give the government time and a chance.
But to be pressured from outside, this is what we object to.
“Our sovereignty is a red line. We can never accept foreigners to
come into Nigeria, whatever excuse it is.”