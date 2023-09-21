‘I’ll Not Discuss My Impeachment With Him’ — Ex-Ogun LG Chairman Adamant Over Gov Dapo Abiodun

254 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Ijebu East Local Government Chairman, Wale Adedayo, has said he will not discuss his impeachment with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Adedayo in an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER on Thursday said there was no need to parley with the governor even though “he still remains my friend.”

Adedayo was a few days ago impeached by councillors of the Ijebu East Local Government on alleged financial mismanagement and diversion of funds.

Before his impeachment, he was suspended from office following his letter to Segun Osoba, former governor of the state, where he accused Abiodun of refusing to remit 10 per cent federal allocation, failure to share N10 billion palliatives provided by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari among others.

Adedayo also alleged that the governor had not made any allocation available to the local governments since 2021.

The letter which the governor’s camp described as embarrassing, led to Adedayo’s arrest and his effort in court to protect himself from the governor failed.

But speaking with this paper on Thursday, Adedayo described the governor as a friend, however maintaining his accusation that the governor was wrong for not releasing funds statutorily allocated to the local governments.

He said he did not engage the government before the letter but explained that “We have always been doing that through the association of local governments.”

He lamented being abandoned by his fellow local government chairmen noting, “You know in Nigeria when things like this come up, a lot of people will draw back, so you won’t blame them for drawing back.

“Everybody has their reasons for what they are doing and our backgrounds are different.”

He added, “I don’t have any problem with the governor. The thing is just to do what we are supposed to do. Once money gets to the federal, federal shares and it is left for the state to give the local governments what is their portion.

“And if they are not doing that, then, we have a responsibility to say it out and we are doing it, and that is what happened.”

Adedayo added that “He(the Governor ) is okay, he is a gentleman, he remains my friend and my big brother.”

He further said, “No, I have not considered it necessary to reach the governor regarding the situation.”