I’ll Re-energise Manufacturing, Make Agriculture More Viable – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has harped on the central role manufacturing and agriculture play in the economy of the country, promising to re-energise the sectors.

Atiku stated this on Sunday in a bulletin sent to THE WHISTLER as he continues to make case for himself as the best person to be elected as president in 2023.

The former Vice President (1999-2007) who is running for president for the third time (2007, 2019 and 2023), said he had engaged relevant groups on his plan for the sectors.

He said stakeholders were in agreement that his administration’s proposal to make the two sectors more viable was realistic.

Latest data from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council showed Nigerian agricultural sector currently employs about 70 per cent of the country’s labour force, making it the dominant sector in the economy with over 25.13 per cent contribution to the GDP.

The manufacturing sector was reported at 14.61 % in 2021, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators.

While agriculture leads in employment, the ebbing production capacity has impacted negatively on employment and the country’s GDP, with almost everything consumed in the country being imported.

Atiku however reaffirmed that, “My plan to boost the economy is pro-business.

“I believe that the business of free-enterprise with government playing the customary role of regulation will bear the solution to many of our endemic problems especially expanding our revenue base and providing quick employment for our people.

“That is where we are ideologically different from the other folks.”

He further pointed out that whereas his policy plan is laser precise about creating wealth and driving the vast majority of the people out of extreme poverty, others do not have a coherent plan other than sloganeering.

Atiku re-emphasised the importance of the 2023 presidential election.

“Every election is won and lost from the Polling Units. And because the stakes in the upcoming polls are high, we shall go a long way if we start early to recruit more people to our side – I mean folks who share in our passion and believe in our dreams,” he stated.