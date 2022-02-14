I’ll Rescue Benue From Mediocrity – 2023 Governorship Hopeful

A Benue state governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Terhemba Shija has vowed to work assiduously to rescue the state from its ‘chains of mediocrity’ if elected governor.

Shija said this at the weekend in Beetse and Tsar, Mbaduku clan in Vandeikya LGA while formally announcing his intention to run for office to his constituents.

He said his ‘Rebuild Agenda’ campaign will focus on fighting poverty and unemployment, securing justice and opportunity and creating a compassionate society in which entitlements, salaries, debts and pensions are paid promptly.

“We are determined to rescue our people from the scourge of insecurity, political thuggery, cultism, HIV/Aids, ignorance and other deprivations which are preventing them from realizing their full potentials,” he said.

“We have clearly identified areas of comparative advantage of the State, reviewed earlier attempts at tapping such potentials and advanced specific ideas on how actions could be carried out.

“Our wealth will be deployed into production rather than mindless consumption. We hope to ensure a more even, just and equitable distribution of wealth as well as promote and guarantee the rights and privileges of all the citizens irrespective of their sections, tribes, religion, gender or political orientation.

“We will take care of the poor, the disabled, the unemployed, the sick and the aged and strive to eradicate poverty and narrow the gap between the rich and the poor.

In the area of security, the governorship aspirant promised to deploy technology to guarantee lives and properties in the state.

“While also guaranteeing the security of lives and property through the use of technology, we shall redefine ourselves in the context of our relationship with the rest of the nation and the exploitation of our resources so as to engender the confidence that has all along eluded us as Benue people.” he added.