I’ll Rock Like A Hurricane At 2023 Presidential Polls, Orji Kalu Boasts

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia governor and current Senate Chief Whip, has bragged about having what it takes to win the 2023 presidential election if given the opportunity by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Kalu, the only thing that could stop him from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari is if his party fails to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East geopolitical zone.

The Abia North Senator, who had visited President Buhari late Tuesday, said he will “rock like a hurricane” at the polls if the APC ticket is zoned to the South-East region.

He told journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday that the reason he was yet to officially join the 2023 presidential race was because the APC had not taken a stand on zoning of the presidency.

When asked if his visit to President Buhari was inform him about his ambition, Kalu said: “Has the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast? It’s only when the party zone is officially to the South. I have said before that there are only two zones that have not been President : the Southeast and the Northeast. Once it’s zoned to the Southeast I have the capacity and the capability I will roll out my campaign and rock like a hurricane.

“It’s overdue for an Igboman to become a Nigerian President, I believe the Southeast should produce the next President and it’s going to happen ”.

Kalu, who had earlier indicated readiness to battle APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the party’s presidential ticket, berated those against the South-East’s bid to produce the country’s next president.

“They are not serious. A serious minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, to be fair to the society and be fair to the atmosphere because this party is not owned by me or by you the press people. It is only APC people that can decide where the party ticket will go,If they zone it to the Southeast I have all it takes to make a good President”.