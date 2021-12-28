‘I’ll Skin You Alive’–Lady Threatens Cross River Gov For Cancelling Calabar Carnival

An apparently distraught lady identified simply as Ce Ci on Facebook has threatened to “skin alive” Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade, for cancelling the annual Calabar Carnival for bikers carnival.

The governor had posted pictures of the bikers’ event with a simple caption, “IN PICTURES: 2021 Calabar Bikers Carnival.”

While a lot of commentators felt betrayed and showed their anger at the governor, accusing him of various things, it was Ce Ci that gave the strongest response.

She responded by saying, “You are lucky am not in cross river state right now if not I will have skin you alive with my bare hands, gush.

Yak umum”

Ayade, who appeared to have become unpopular in the state even before defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, had claimed the annual Calabar Carnival was not profitable.

Non-Cross Riverians also condemned his position saying he was not in tune with realities.

Defending the cancellation of what many Nigerians regard as the most cherished event of the year in the country, the governor had said, “I took over a state that was basically a civil service state, happy with dancing on the streets during the Christmas periods in the name of carnival which does not really yield much to the state.

“Experience has shown that the money we spend on hosting the carnival is far more than whatever comes into the state after it.

“Unfortunately, it is difficult for many people to see the big dreams of the governor and prefer the filling of potholes, planting grasses, hosting carnivals and paying salaries.”

But on Tuesday, many commentators who saw his post on his verified Facebook handle, Sir Benedict Ayade, came hard on the governor.

Francis Finian Offionor wrote in response: “Governor Sir Benedict Ayade the Omicron virus himself.

Eating people with lies everyday.

“2021 carnival was canceled, but yesterday, there was bikers carnival.”

Another commentator, Godspower Martins wrote, “With this, you’re indirectly advancing that bikers fest is more of economic value than the main carnival. There’s much to this bike stuff.”

Also Sam Emori wrote, “Is it this biker’s carnival that’s of economic relevance and value to Cross River State? I thought the governor said Calabar Carnival is cancelled because it’s of no economic value to the state. How come this one?”

But some other commentators like Adie Atsu Liberty defended the governor saying, the bikers’ event was a “Private sector initiative encouragement. It’s the right way to go.”

As at the time of filing this report, 30 minutes after the governor made the post, it had received over 500 likes and almost 200 comments with those who claimed to know the governor saying the toxic nature of the comments could force him to turn off the comment section while some others dared him not to.

Ayade won election on the platform of the PDP in 2015 and won his re-election in 2019 before defecting to the APC in 2021, citing removal of party’s structure from him while also saying, he needed to “socket Cross River into the centre.”