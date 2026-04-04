I’ll Stand With Obi, Support Whoever Emerges ADC Candidate – Atiku

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he will support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The race for the ADC ticket appears to be narrowing to two contenders – Atiku himself and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Other notable figures in the party include former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who recently joined the party. However, both have remained largely silent in recent discussions surrounding the race.

Concerns have been raised over how the ADC will conduct its primaries, with fears that a lack of transparency could lead to internal divisions.

A similar situation occurred in 2023 when Obi exited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the process was compromised by vote-buying among aspirants.

Atiku eventually emerged as the PDP’s candidate, but not without internal rifts that later weakened the party.

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Reflecting on that experience and the current situation within the ADC, Atiku assured party members of his commitment to unity, pledging to support the eventual flagbearer.

Speaking during an interview with DW Hausa posted on Saturday, Atiku said, “We will support and endorse whoever emerges as the flag bearer. How many are we (presidential aspirants), three or four? In the PDP, more than ten of us contested.”

He also highlighted what he described as the ADC’s growing appeal among young people, noting that the party is creating opportunities for youth and women to participate actively in politics.

“The youths have taken over the party. Most of those seeking elective positions, from councillor to state assembly, national assembly and House of Representatives, are young people. We have always said our party belongs to the youth and women. Our role is to create the opportunity and hand it over to them,” he said.

When asked whether he would support a young presidential candidate if the party presents one, Atiku responded affirmatively: “Yes, why not?”

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The former Vice President also dismissed concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could weaken the ADC following the delisting of the David Mark-led faction.

He insisted that the party continues to gain traction nationwide, alleging that powerful interests were behind the challenges facing the ADC, attributing the situation to the party’s rising popularity.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Atiku said, “Allah has done everything for me. I have brought my sons and grandchildren home. What will be their future and that of their children?”

He expressed confidence in the electorate’s readiness for change, adding: “We are confident that Nigerians are yearning for change. They are ready for it. They are being pushed to the wall and are prepared to do even more than they did in the previous elections.”

On insecurity, Atiku said, “Insecurity is more severe in the northern states, largely due to youth unemployment and lack of access to education. When you go round the region, you see that education is not receiving the attention it deserves. It has been relegated.”

He continued, “Governments have not ensured that children enrol in school, and even when they graduate, there are no jobs or business opportunities. I have never witnessed a period like this in Nigeria.”

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The former Vice President further alleged widespread corruption within the government, stating: “There is also embezzlement on the part of the government, and corruption is rampant. The government has turned a blind eye because it is involved.”

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