I’ll Switch Off My Phone If Arsenal Win EPL With Corner Kicks – Obi Mikel

Former Chelsea midfielder and a winner of the Premier and UEFA Champions Leagues, John Obi Mikel, has criticized Arsenal, accusing the club of using questionable tactics in their bid to win the Premier League title.

The side managed by Mikel Arteta has come under heavy criticism from football analysts and fans for what they described as an aggressive corner-kick approach, where players crowd and push goalkeepers in an attempt to score.

Speaking during an interview on talkSPORT on Wednesday, monitored by THE WHISTLER, Mikel said Arsenal have become overly dependent on set pieces to secure victories.

He added that despite spending nearly £1 billion to strengthen the squad, the team has struggled to win matches with an attractive style of play.

“When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely, solely on corner kicks,” Mikel said. “You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta, almost a billion dollars, and you’re telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It’s ridiculous.”

He lamented, “They’re winning ugly. The only reason Arsenal fans are not complaining about the style of football they’re playing is because they are top of the league.”

Mikel further argued that if Arsenal were not leading the league table, supporters would likely criticize the team’s playing style and lack of creativity.

According to him, the creative potential of players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard has not been fully visible because the team relies heavily on corner kicks.

When asked whether he would recognise Arsenal as Premier League champions if they win the title despite his concerns, Mikel said he would not, claiming the club’s approach amounts to exploiting the rules.

“Not if they’re going to win the way they’re playing right now. No, I wouldn’t, because for me it’s a cheat; they’ve cheated their way to winning the Premier League,” he said.

“So I wouldn’t recognise them as winners because, for me, it’s illegal the way they’re winning games,” the ex-Nigerian international said.

He also suggested that the Premier League authorities should address the issue if it continues, adding, “It’s illegal unless the Premier League right now, from this weekend, stamp that out. We don’t want to see that in the game.”

When asked how he would react if Arsenal eventually win the league, Mikel said he might avoid public reactions.

“Oh my God, I think I will switch off my phone for two weeks,” he said.

However, he maintained that the title race is still open and predicted Arsenal could yet falter before the end of the season.

“I still think they will bottle it. There’s still time for that. Don’t worry about that,” he said.