‘I’ll Work With You ‘- Tinubu Makes Pledges To Ndigbo At Enugu Rally

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bola, Tinubu, continued his foray into electoral zones of his opponents at the February elections with an ambitious campaign rally on Wednesday in Enugu State.

The state is considered one of the states the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has total control of and to win with a landslide.

Being from Anambra State, Obi has a cult following in the eastern zone of the country, following agitation that it’s the turn of the zone to produce the next president after president Muhammadu Buhari.

But leaving no stone unturned, after his rally in Adamawa on Monday in which Buhari was in attendance in another zone of one of his rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tinubu promised to revitalise the defunct eastern railway and coal mine in Enugu.

Enugu is known for its coal which began to be exploited during the colonial era and served as one of the major contributors to the nation’s economy.

Following the discovery of the coal deposit, it led to the establishment of the eastern railway lines which connected the zone to other parts of the country, with Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta states in the zone.

However, the coal exploration stopped and so did the railway operation.

Tinubu assured that he holds the magic wand to bring back those money spinners if elected president in February.

He argued that the country needs to tap into what it has to make good use of as the presence of coal and revalidation of the eastern rail can rebuild the economy of the country and catapult the zone to greater heights.

“We have to use what we have, we are still fighting for railway line across the country, to build our deep sea ports, to build our railway lines from Zungeru to Lagos, to Calabar, to Enugu; rail to evacuate our coals to fire our furnaces, to produce electricity and end estimated billing,” the former Lagos State Governor said.

He added that, “We cannot just export yams and cassava only, we can become an agro-processing center; we have 200 million people to feed and we’re not going to starve to death.

“Go and look at Lagos, it’s a state better than some countries. No Igbo man is troubled in Lagos, they have estates in Lagos, they make money there and bring to you down here. If you elect me as president, I will work with you.

“We can create industrial hubs in Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Abia states; deep sea ports, two in Port Harcourt. Enugu will become an industrial hub.”