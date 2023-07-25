Illegal Possession Of Firearms: Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of firearms preferred against him by the Ministry of Justice before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Emefiele is facing two count charges bordering on illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

THE WHISTLER on July 13 reported that Justice H. Muazu of Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja had given the Department of State Services (DSS), seven days to charge Emefiele, to court or release him from detention.

The embattled CBN Governor had sued the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the DSS for arresting and detaining him in a commando style, alleging the agencies were carrying out a political witch-hunt against him due to his “people-oriented financial policies which several political actors are not comfortable with and are now looking for any means to scandalize and smear his image and reputation.”

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele as the apex bank’s Governor and had directed that the bank’s Deputy Governor of Operations, Folashodun Shonubi, resume office in an acting capacity.