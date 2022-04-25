Illegal Refinery Fire: Imo Govt Begins Evacuation Of Burnt Bodies

The Imo State Government has commenced the evacuation of charred dead bodies from an illegal refinery site that exploded in Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said in a statement on Monday that a mass burial would be conducted for the victims and the scene fumigated.

No fewer than 100 people were said to have been killed in the incident that took place on Friday.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured that the government will do everything possible to stop oil bunkering in the state.

The governor also warned that those operating such illegal refineries alongside their patrons would be fished out and punished.