I’m A Model Not A Lawyer, Ifunanya Replies NBA

Controversial model, Ifunanya Grant has said that she is not a practicing lawyer barely 48 hours after the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Aba branch filed a petition against her.

The controversial law graduate has been in the spotlight following her inappropriate social media conduct involving substance abuse, and indecent images and videos.

Reacting to the NBA claims, Grant said she’s not a practicing lawyer, but a ‘lawyer by book’ while noting that aside from studying law, she is a model, influencer, and an actress.

She made this known in a video message shared via her Tiktok page on Thursday.

She said, “If I keep quiet, it’s going to be like an admission of guilt. So, it’s good for me to come out and clear my name. I’m not a practicing lawyer. I am a lawyer by book, but I am not practicing, at least for now.

“I don’t have any interest in practicing law, maybe someday in the future. At the moment, I am a model. I am an actress, and I am an upcoming musician, a rapper, to be precise.

“So everything I do, everything I post [on social media] is just for entertainment purposes. It has nothing to do with my legal career. I’m not practicing law. I don’t have any intention to practice law for now. So right now, my focus is on the entertainment business.”