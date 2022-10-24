I’m A Part Time Beggar, Says Physically Challenged Tailor

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A physically challenged 27 -year-old man has described himself as a part-time beggar who seeks for alms when he’s not busy at work.

John Sunday, from Minna, Niger State, is a familiar face on Gwarimpa bridge along the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

Sunday, who is married with a child and had completed secondary school education, spoke to THE WHISTLER on why he begs for a living.

“ I have been in Abuja for three years, but I have been coming to beg here (Gwarinpa Bridge) for over a year now.

“I come here every morning by 6 am and leave by 10:30 am because I have where I learn tailoring skills (men’s wear) at Zuba and I resume there by 11 am.

“I don’t come here every day, I come to beg only when we don’t have much work at my place of work.

“ I run a small footwear business that I do after I close from work which I support with begging,” he said, adding that he makes up to N2500 daily within 4 hours of begging for alms.

He said Abuja is not like other states, stressing that any resident who “hustles” is more likely to succeed in the city.

On the challenges of living in Abuja, he said, “The government has refused to provide jobs for people like us, and they still catch us where we beg. I think they usually carry them to Bwari, and people taken to that place don’t have food, they are left there to suffer. I have been arrested on two different occasions by Taskforce and I bailed myself out for #5000.”

Meanwhile section 28 and 29 of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 gives PWDs equal rights to work and earn a living in the labour market and work environment.