‘I’m A Tireless Machine,’ Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband Denies Being 40 Seconds Man

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Controversial Nollywood actress,Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill Olakunle, has reacted to the actress’ claim that he is a ’40 seconds’ man.

The actress had revealed during an interview with Daddy Freeze of Cool FM, that Churchill can only last 40 seconds in bed.

Following the interview, she took to her Instagram account to explain that she made her ex-husband’s inabilities public because he first accused her of being on hard drugs.

She wrote, “So a man f**king man say I’m on drugs and I can’t use his sexual disease against him?

“For me, I will drag your life from hell and back until I’m ok!! We all can’t be the same, you know.”

However, Churchill described himself as a tireless machine in bed while responding to a fan on Instagram.

When asked if he was really a 40 seconds man with ladies, Churchill said, “Of course not. Don’t be deceived, you cannot undermine an ex-military boy…. I am a tireless machine during marathon.”

