‘I’m Alive In Excellent Health’ – Ex-Gov Obiano Debunks Death Rumours

Former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has dismissed rumours of his death and assured the public that he is alive and in good health.

In a statement personally signed by the former governor on Friday, Obiano described the claims as falsehood.

He expressed disappointment that some individuals would spread such misinformation.

“I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health. By the special grace of God, I am doing very well,” Obiano via his verified Facebook page.

The former governor, who recently turned 70, said he woke up to hear rumours circulating about his wellbeing, prompting him to issue the clarification.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established. But we will continue to rise above such mischief,” he said.

Obiano thanked those who reached out with calls, messages and prayers following the rumour.

“To everyone who reached out with calls, messages and prayers, I sincerely appreciate your concern. Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express,” he stated.

His former Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, also issued a statement dismissing earlier reports as a “baseless rumour”.

Adinuba clarified that Obiano “lives in Texas, United States, and not London,” contrary to claims in the rumour that he had died in a British capital.

Adinuba expressed gratitude to individuals and organisations who reached out following the rumour.

“We thank people from different walks of life across the globe, including leading international media like the BBC, for their acute interest in the former governor whose large-heartedness and record of service delivery remain solid years by any standard,” he stated.