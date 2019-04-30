I’m Already Entrenched In APC, Can’t Go Back To PDP – Akpabio

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Godswill Akpabio, has said that he has no plan to defect from the party.

He said this in reaction to reports that he planned on dumping the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Senate Minority Leader who is also a former Governor of Akwa Ibom said he cannot leave the party at a time he is already entrenched into the APC.

Akpabio further said he bears no grudge or bitterness against those who have betrayed him politically.

“People don’t understand that life is full of ups and downs. Life is not a straight line.

“If it is a straight line, it means you are dead. Even if you have a temporary setback, that shouldn’t make you exude bitterness or hate anybody.

“I can’t go back to the PDP. Why are you people listening to rumour? Why will I go back to the PDP when I am already getting entrenched in the APC?

“I am excited that the President won the election all over the country,” Akpabio said.