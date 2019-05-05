‘I’m Ashamed As A Big Cardinal From Abuja’, Says Cardinal Onaiyekan

Advertisement

Archbishop Emeritus of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said he was ashamed of being a ‘big cardinal from Abuja.’

Cardinal Onaiyekan said this ahead of a dialogue on curbing migration, while warning that Nigeria’s leaders are making the country “uninhabitable”, causing young people to migrate illegally to Europe.

Speaking to the BBC, the Catholic Cardinal said that if he were the president he would resign.

President Muhammadu Buhari won reelection in February for another four years amidst growing unemployment and rising danditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

Speaking on trafficked Nigerian women soliciting on the streets of Rome and other Italian cities, he said he was ashamed.

“To tell you bluntly I’m ashamed, I’m ashamed – big cardinal from Abuja, I’m moving through the streets of Rome, Milan, Naples and I see my daughters on the street on sale,” the cardinal told the BBC.

“I’m ashamed and I stop and even greet some of them – you can’t even engage them in conversation because they were brought out of the village illiterates. All they learn and all they know on the streets of Italy is what they need for this business – I’m ashamed.”

The senior Catholic cleric hit out at Nigeria’s politicians, saying if they had no vision on how to develop the country and provide adequate security they should not go into politics.

He urged the government to “repair Nigeria” so that instead of young people emigrating, tourists would flock to the West African nation and Nigerians could travel with dignity.