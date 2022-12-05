I’m Bola Tinubu, Not Buhari, Says APC Presidential Candidate At Chatham House

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has defended his bid to contest to be president of Nigeria.

Tinubu was Lagos State Governor for 8 years and joined a coalition that formed the APC that defeated the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015.

Speaking at the Chatham House on Monday, Tinubu explained his policy thrust in his presentation and called on his team to speak on the array of questions put to him.

When asked why he still bids to be president after being a member of the ruling party for 8 years, Tinubu responded that his name is different from the current president.

“I guess my name is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the current president is Muhammadu Buhari.

“There’s nowhere in the constitution that prevents me from running for president,” he said.

He explained that he has his policy focus which is different from the current policy of the Buhari administration as he possesses his “philosophy and development programmes” to move Nigeria forward.

He recalled that he transformed Lagos State and created one of the biggest economies in the African sub-region through private sector investment.

According to him, his policy while governor of Lagos State made the state’s economy bigger “beating the Federal Government before we took over” in 2015.

He assured that, “Our courage to do so is self given. I believe I have earned that thoroughly,” he said.