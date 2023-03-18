‘I’m Confident Of Victory,’ Abia Assembly LP Candidate Okoro Boasts

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party candidate for Arochukwu State Constituency, Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has said that he is confident of winning the Abia State Assembly election.

Advertisement

Kalu said this in an interview with THE WHISTLER after he casted his vote at the poling unit 001, Atan Abam Primary School.

Kalu is contesting against Mike Ukaoha of the the All Progressives Congress, Samuel Uba Okorue of the Accord Party, Prince Ike Okoroafor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Austine Emeka Bonny of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The LP candidate however, said all the permutations are in his favour following the wind of the Obidient Movement.

Kalu told THE WHISTLER “I will win. I’m very confident of my victory.”

The candidate said he is also satisfied with the electoral process so far and the speed of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) when he was accredited.

Advertisement

He said, “I think everything is actually in order from the INEC. The personnel are on ground, the accreditation is ongoing, it is seamless and that is what we expect in all the LGA. I’m okay with the situation at the moment.

“The BVAS was functioning well and I wish the speed of accreditation in Poling unit 001 is replicated across other polling units. The BVAS for now is working and I would go round and check other units.”

THE WHISTLER observed that elections started as early as 8am, as the INEC officials arrived the elections venue by 7am.

As at the time of filing the report at 9:15am, voters were already coming to the venue to cast their votes.

The poling unit has a voter strength of 815 people.

Advertisement

Speaking on the voter turn out, Okoro said, “Unlike the presidential election, we quite started early today and the town criers are going around and we expect that by 9am, a lot of people will turn up massively.”