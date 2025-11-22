I’m Determined To Rid North Of Banditry – Tinubu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Vows To Reverse Economic Decline, Fast-track Kolmani Oil Exploitation

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, reaffirmed his administration’s determination to eliminate terrorists and bandits responsible for widespread bloodshed across Northern Nigeria, declaring that his government would not allow any part of the country to “bleed in silence.”

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna, the President—represented by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas—said the security crisis inherited by his administration was “deep, layered and sophisticated,” but insisted that his resolve to restore peace remained firm.

“No region of Nigeria will be abandoned to violence while this government looks away. We will dismantle the banditry architecture, eliminate terrorist networks and restore the safety that once defined this region,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu warned that Nigeria’s economic progress was impossible without peace in the North.

He described the region as facing “one of the gravest tests in its history,” marked by what he termed “a corrosion of security, a collapse of communal ethics and a distortion of the moral compass that once held our communities together.”

The President also vowed to reverse what he called the North’s prolonged economic stagnation, saying renewed oil exploration and upcoming production from the Kolmani fields would open a new chapter for the region.

“The North is on the verge of a major economic turnaround,” he said. “The Kolmani oil project and other emerging energy prospects will contribute significantly to regional growth if we sustain the right policies.”

Tinubu listed critical infrastructure projects underway, including accelerated road, rail and river transport initiatives. Chief among them, he said, was the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano superhighway, which would be completed and commissioned in Kano “in the coming months.”

The President praised the ACF for 25 years of what he described as “institutional resilience and moral clarity,” calling the forum “a reservoir of patriots, thinkers and negotiators who have defended the dignity of millions across Northern Nigeria.”

He noted that he attended the anniversary “not as a son of the North but as a son of the Nigerian federation,” saying national unity placed moral obligations on leaders. “Privilege comes with accountability,” he warned. “The North has not failed, but it can fail the day its leaders retreat from their duty to be their brothers’ keepers.”

Tinubu said decades of dysfunction had weakened communal bonds, but insisted that hope was not lost. “Rebuilding trust across communities is fundamental. Without social harmony, insecurity will persist, economic stagnation will deepen and educational deficits will widen.”

He described the proposed ACF Endowment Fund as “bold and visionary,” noting that its emphasis on girl-child education, youth skills development and peacebuilding aligns with national priorities.

Also speaking, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria could overcome its persistent security challenges with unity and coordinated action.

“The North has the capacity to defeat insecurity,” Barau said. “What we need is political will and collaboration. The successes recorded in other parts of Nigeria can be replicated here.”

He congratulated the ACF on its Silver Jubilee and honoured its founding fathers, saying their “foresight and sacrifices helped build a resilient North.”

Barau dismissed recent trend analysis reports that painted a bleak picture of the region, insisting they did not reflect the North’s “long-standing culture of resilience and determination.”

He urged Northern governors to leverage increased federal revenues and work closely with the National Assembly to fund security interventions. Where local resources fall short, he assured that “the President is willing to intervene decisively.”

The Deputy Senate President also called on the ACF to strengthen dialogue mechanisms across the region, saying inclusive conversations were critical to designing sustainable solutions.

“With unity, strategic action and proper use of available resources, Northern Nigeria will overcome insecurity and reclaim its place as a stable and productive region within the federation,” he said. ENDS.