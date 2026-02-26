‘I’m Disappointed’— Osimhen Slams Galatasaray Despite UCL Win

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Victor Osimhen has expressed frustration in his post-match comments, following Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff second leg against Juventus, even as his own extra-time goal proved decisive in securing progression.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo immediately after the final whistle, the Nigerian forward held nothing back in his evaluation of the performance.

“I’m disappointed in the performance of the whole team and I’ve got to give kudos to Juventus for the kind of display that they pulled on.

“We qualified, but I think we have a lot to improve on if we’re to go into the next round and play the big dogs.

“Juventus deserved the win [on the night], but I’m happy my team qualified for the next round,” he said.

He went further, admitting some teammates looked “timid” under the pressure and in the intense Allianz Stadium atmosphere, and stressed the side needs to improve.

Osimhen didn’t celebrate his own goal much either. He put his arms out, looking more frustrated than joyful.

The 27-year-old has been Galatasaray’s talisman in Europe this season, now holding the record as the club’s highest-scoring foreign player in continental competitions with 13 goals in the yellow-and-red shirt.

Galatasaray now waits for Friday’s round-of-16 draw, Osimhen has already said he’d rather not face Liverpool.

“Meeting Liverpool will be like some sort of revenge, I would like to escape Liverpool. But if they come, we will dig it out. It’s not going to be easy,” the former African Player of the Year stated.