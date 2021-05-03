I’m Going Nowhere, Tinubu Tells Biafra, Oduduwa Agitators

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told agitators of Nigeria’s breakup that he is going nowhere.

Tinubu urged the citizens to pray for more wealth and prosperity for the country rather than seek its disintegration.

The APC leader spoke at the Lagos House in Marina during a special Ramadan prayer Tafsir on Sunday.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience it. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country,” said Tinubu.

The recent agitations for secession have stemmed largely from feelings of exclusion and perceived sense of injustice by a section of the country.

In the South East region, groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have continued to demand the exit of Igbos from the country, while pockets of separatist groups in the South West are also calling on the Yorubas to break out.