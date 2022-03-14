I’m Happy With Kyari’s Transformation Of NNPC— Tanko Yakasai

Founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has expressed satisfaction with the current transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd currently being spearheaded by the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

Yakasai, said this when he addressed some newsmen at his Life Camp, Abuja residence.

He particularly hailed Kyari doggedness in addressing the petrol queues that affected some parts of the country recently and called on Nigerians to adopt the attitude of appreciating public office holders whenever desirable.

He also said that the reforms implemented by Kyari as GMD was responsible for the first profit recorded by the NNPC in over 40 years.

Since Kyari’s appointment as the 19th GMD of the NNPC in July 2019, the industry has recorded outstanding achievements.

For instance, Kyari has successfully secured federation entitlements from production/fiscal arrangements and resolution of various disputes on Petroluem Sharing Contracts.

Kyari has also been able to champion the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence under his TAPE Agenda, with the successful management of Direct Sales and Direct Purchase arrangement of petroleum products to ensure energy security.

The guiding principle of Kyari in managing the Corporation, has been the TAPE Agenda and this has been instrumental in the publication of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 financial statements of the Company to the public to show transparency.

Kyari has also been responsible for turning around the fortunes of the NNPC from several years of losses into making its first profit in the 2020 financial period.

Under Kyari’s watch at the NNPC, the company declared a Profit After Tax of N287bn in 2020 after losses were reduced from N803bn in 2018 to N1.7bn in 2019. This is unprecedented in the history of the NNPC.

In the last two years, Kyari has spearheaded the automation of the NNPC’s processes and systems; reduced its costs of operations and reposition the Company to the path where it will deliver value to Nigerians, in line with his management vision.

He was also instrumental in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act which has placed huge responsibility on the NNPC to do things differently and be much more accountable to its shareholders, the over 200 million Nigerians.

Yakassai said, “The NNPC, which had been operating at a loss since it was established more than 40 years ago started making profit under Kyari.

“I am also happy with the progress of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline that is sure to improve the economic performance of the whole country. As a country, we must learn to appreciate our public officers whenever desirable.”

Yakasai said the purpose of his message was to encourage public officers who had shown courage when it was needed, as well as to draw the attention of Nigerians to imbibe the culture of supporting their best leaders whenever possible.

He said the speed at which the NNPC stopped the spread of the methanol blended petrol was commendable.

He said: “The speed at which the NNPC management moved to arrest the spread of contaminated petrol which triggered the shortage, is worthy of commendation.

“We should not criticize all the time, especially in times of national emergency like what the country has gone through.”

“That is how great nations are built,” he said.

