I’m In PDP Today But Anything Can Happen, Says Oyo Deputy Governor

Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has said he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party for now.

He said this while speaking to some journalists at his residence.

The relationship between the deputy governor and his boss , Governor Seyi Makinde, has not been cordial and there are insinuations that the governor might drop Olaniyan as his running mate for the 2023 governorship poll.

But when asked if he would still be running mate to Makinde, Olaniyan said although he was not with the governor when he went to pick the PDP nomination form that did not mean that Makinde would drop him as running mate in the 2023 governorship election.

He said, “Where exactly am I going in 2023?

I know that 90 per cent of you people that are here will have the same question and that is why some of you are here.

“But, on that question, you will be disappointed with the answer. Where are we going in 2023? The answer is very simple, Idina sirantal mustakim. (God is the one who shows the way)

“As of today, I am a bonafide member of PDP. Anything can happen between now and then, 24 hours is too long in politics. Anything can happen.”