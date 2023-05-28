I’m Leaving Nigeria Better Than I Met It, Buhari Says In Last Nationwide Address

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has has listed the achievements of his administration and said he will be leaving the presidency satisfied he had done his best and made Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

Advertisement

He also praised the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for working hard to win the presidential election of February 25, adding that he deserved the victory.

Buhari stated this on Sunday morning in his last national broadcast to the nation.

The president said the victory of Tinubu was not a surprise even as he gave a roll call of his achievements in office.

He restated his call for any aggrieved candidate to go to court as the ultimate target is the general agreement that “Nigeria must be better.”

He noted that the election of February 25 was fair and transparent even as he said there must be incremental improvement in the system.

Advertisement

He congratulated Tinubu saying he has “worked hard for this,” declaring “you are the best candidate” and Nigerians agreed to that.

He said he has “worked hard in the last eight years” to deliver on his promises noting that he never intended “to be politically correct but do the right thing that will impact on the loves of all Nigerians.”

He said “to ensure that Nigeria democracy remains accountable, he said he’s leaving behind a sound electoral system and the influence of money reduced to the nearest minimum and Nigerians can elect their choice.”

He said “the Nigerian economy has become more resilient while our country remains afloat.”

He added that “response to the pandemic remains the best global practice.”

Advertisement

Buhari pointed out that,”We gave our women to earn a living.”

The president said, “Young men and women were also supported” to thrive while “encouraging the private sectors to thrive in which their return on investment is guaranteed.”

He acknowledged that some policies resulted in suffering for Nigerians but they were targeted at the country’s growth.

He said he initiated the Petroleum industrial act, reducing incidences of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities considerably.

He called on Nigerians to support the security agencies.

“Up till now I still grieve over our children in captivity.”

Advertisement

He said “I did pursue” the fight against corruption “relentlessly” resulting in the return of illegal wealth into the country.

“On the international screen, Nigeria’s influence has continued. Our democracy is built on and must continue to thrive on separation of powers.”

He lauded the national assembly for providing the needed checks and collaboration during his time in office.

“I’m confident I’ll leave the office of Nigeria better in 2023 than 2015.”