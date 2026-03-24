I’m No Longer Interested In Grammy, Western Validations, Says Davido

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Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken candidly about his journey in the music industry so far and what fans should expect from him in the next phase of his career.

The award-winning Afrobeats singer made the remarks during an appearance on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show hosted by Eddie Kadi, where he reflected on his achievements and artistic direction.

Davido noted that he has reached significant milestones in his career, including performing in major venues across the world and earning international recognition.

He highlighted his recent successes at the Grammy Awards, revealing that he has secured multiple nominations over the past three years.

According to the singer, these accomplishments have given him a sense of fulfillment, allowing him to focus more on authenticity in his music.

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Davido stated that his upcoming projects will mark a return to his African roots, with less emphasis on Western influences aimed at appealing to a global audience.

“This part of my career, I have performed everywhere, sold out every arena, and I have been to three Grammys in the last three years. The music that is coming next is very Davido, it is very African. We have done it so I am not really looking to do western sounds,” he said.

The singer also expressed appreciation for his fan base in South Africa, noting that he enjoys widespread recognition and support in the country.

He claimed that a large percentage of South Africans are familiar with his music and continue to show him love.

Over the years, Davido has collaborated with several South African artists, further strengthening his presence in the country’s music industry.

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His works have also earned multiple certifications in South Africa, underscoring his influence beyond Nigeria and across the African continent.