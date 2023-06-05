‘I’m Not A Flip-Flopper’- Bode George Dismisses Report Of Working With Tinubu But Calls President ‘Gentleman’

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has dismissed, in a more reconciliatory language, reports claiming that he said he would work with President Bola Tinubu if invited by the president.

The media was awash last week with reports quoting George to have said he would work with Tinubu if invited.

But speaking on Monday in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, the elder statement noted that he never said that, adding that the media platform that published the report was not present at the press conference, where he discussed what he would do if the president consults with him.

“When they asked me, “What will you do if Tinubu invites you?” and I said precisely that if he (Tinubu) call me I will pray for Nigeria.

“Listen, I’m not a flip-flopper by any profession. I retired as a General. What will he be calling me for. We don’’t belong to the same party.

“If he says Hello chief, Good morning, and I will say Good morning Mr. President that is if all court cases are over. We are still in court.

“Even when Papa Olusi came, trying to convince me to go and pay a congratulatory visit to him (Tinubu), I said, No I can’t do that.

“What would they be doing in their calculation? I’ve told you, I’ve no personal qualms with this gentleman. The only differences we have are purely administrative,” the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of PDP said.

“Their managerial style is not in my style. Why will I at this age be running around for a job. Job at what? The first time I was exposed to public management, I was 42 years old,” George added.

George has been critical of the president. In May 2021, while making appearance on Arise TV programme, he had said that if Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s president, he would go on Self-exile.