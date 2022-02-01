I’m Not Afraid Of Police Invitation, Says Prophet Who Said Tinubu Won’t Be President

A pastor at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion, Oke Igbala, Lekki area of Lagos State, Solomon Adelana, has said he is not afraid of the invitation sent to him by the police.

The cleric, who is popular on Instagram, had prophesied that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress would not become the president in 2023.

He added that if Tinubu wins the presidential poll, he would die before the end of his four year mandate.

He also severely criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government.

He said, “If I am a man of God, Tinubu will not become President. If you become President, you will die before four years. “

Based on the negative prophesy, the police had asked him to visit the Zone 2 Headquarters at Onikan, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The police had in a letter dated January 27 said Solomon was expected to be at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos, on Wednesday for interrogation.

The letter read in part, “The office is investigating a matter reported to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos.

“In order to facilitate investigation, you are requested to report to the office in-charge of Zonal Complaint Response Unit, CSP Olukode Taofiki on 2nd February, 2022 by 1000hrs,” the letter read in part.”

Reacting to the invitation on Instagram on Tuesday, the cleric who is popularly known as Oba Solomon, told his fans that he has nothing to be afraid of.

Oba Solomon, who spoke in Pidgin English said, “Nothing dey happen, I am fully at home, nothing will happen. “