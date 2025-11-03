I’m Not Food Is Ready Politician, Says Enugu Assembly Member Who Refuses To Defect To APC

710 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The member representing Igboeze South State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Harrison Ogara, Monday, said he had no regrets being the only opposition member in the state Assembly.

THE WHISTLER reports all the members of the state Assembly decamped to the All Progressives Congress alongside Gov Peter Mbah, leaving Hon Ogara of the Labour Party as the only opposition.

Quoting Ogara, “I am very comfortable. I have peace of mind. Jumping from one party to another doesn’t define a man. If your house is in crisis, will you leave your house and go to another house? What to do is to fix the house. But that is not in the language of food-is-ready politicians. Everybody wants to go to where there is security. Those jumping from one party to another are not jumping because it suits them. They want to be covered by the authority. They are not confident that they can win elections. They want where somebody will sit down, write results, and declare them winners.”

On the statement by the acclaimed state Chairman of the party, Barr Casmir Agbo, that Hon Ogara and the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Sen Okey Ezea, are not recognised by the state LP, Ogara alleged that Agbo had been expelled from LP.

According to him, “Casmir Agbo is not the chairman of LP in Enugu State. We have a caretaker chairman headed by Hon Kingsley Ugwu. Agbo and the former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, have been turning the party upside down. I don’t want to join issues with him.”

Advertisement

Agbo had in a statement on 15th Oct, 2025 claimed that, “Ogara and Ezea do not know LP’s office both at the state and national levels. They disconnected themselves from the party. Their problem is that they can’t find success in APC. Peter Mbah has refused to give the assurance.”

Ogara also disclosed that LP’s next line of action ahead of the 2027 elections would be stated after the governorship election in Anambra State.

In his words, “We won’t make our stands known until we are done with the guber election in Anambra State. Then we analyse issues with our leader, Mr Peter Obi, to know our next move. I believe in Obi’s political ideologies. Obi’s quietness is strategic. You don’t talk rashly. You are dealing with behemoths in power. The more you talk, the more you disclose your plans. If you do a good fight at the wrong time, you lose. You can see that the ruling federal government is not willing to have any opposition ahead of the 2027 election.”

He said members of his constituency were not putting pressures on him to decamp to the APC. According to him, “We have states that are originally APC, or connected to the centre, as they say. Go to those states and see what they have achieved. What is the meaning of connecting to the centre? Such statements sound infantile to me. You have your constituencies, and instead of working there, you want to connect to the centre. Are those who are connected to the centre better off?”

He urged the people of his constituency to remain calm: “Don’t move anywhere. When the time comes, it will be so glaring that nobody can withstand the force.”