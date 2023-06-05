I’m Not Too Big To Serve Nigeria, Wike Hints At Serving In Tinubu Gov’t

Ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not too big to be appointed to serve the country if President Bola Tinubu deems him fit to serve after his time as governor.

The immediate past governor of Rivers State is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who had a few days ago vowed not to defect from the party.

Wike had served as a local government chairman, Minister and governor on the platform of the PDP.

He spoke after his visit to the president who’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Despite his commitment to the PDP, there have been rumours of his likely defection especially as he shunned the fence-mending retreat organised by the party in Bauchi State a few days ago.

The party elected Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, as chairman of its Governors’ Forum, to lead a reform that would bring back the glory days of the party.

Also in attendance were Wike’s political allies, Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor and newly inaugurated Wike successor, Siminalayi Fubara, who joined the G-5 governors in their battle with the central PDP.

Their struggle with the leadership of the party in the lead up to the presidential election of 2023 divided the party, and Wike has rebuffed all entreaties to back pedal.

But the appearance of two of his strong allies at the PDP retreat and his promise to remain a PDP member appear to be a sign that peace may not be far-fetched.

He gave a hint of this permutations during an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Monday when he said, “I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment,” he said responding to a question if he would accept Tinubu’s offer of appointment.

In the list of likely persons Tinubu may appoint as ministers that circulated a few weeks ago, Wike was named Minister of Interior.

He or his camp did not deny it. The Tinubu camp also did not deny the list.

But the ex-governor added a caveat that, “If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for,” he stated.